An auction wasn't required to find a new owner for a modern Glenroy home on March 28.
Ray White Albury North had success with a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home on Malaguena Avenue in Glenroy, which sold for an undisclosed price before auction yesterday.
Situated a short walk from Nail Can Hill, the property also boasts a shed at the rear with an extra toilet, kitchenette and air conditioning, which had previously been used as a gym.
However, a four-bedroom home in Thurgoona was passed in at auction after one bid.
The agency attempted to sell the Honeyeater Circuit property under the hammer, but after an opening offer of $550,000, the home received no further interest and private negotiations commenced.
Situated in the Mitchell Park housing estate, the house, set on 584 square metres, also includes two bathrooms.
Auctioneer Alex Pattaro said the home had an estimated rental value of $625 per week.
IN OTHER NEWS:
A recently-built home in Howlong's Golf View estate didn't attract an auction offer.
The three-bedroom, two-bathroom dwelling on more than 4000-square metres of land also includes a heated inground pool and a private cabana.
Ray White Albury North has auctions planned for properties in North Albury, Thurgoona and Jindera on April 12.
Meanwhile, Wodonga Medical Centre will go under the hammer on March 29 through Melbourne firm Burgess Rawson.
Albury's Dixon Commercial Real Estate has managed the campaign for the High Street property.
The centre has a new 10-year lease to the Family Doctor.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.