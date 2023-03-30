Like a storm sends loose leaves into a frenzy, the Red Hot Summer Tour is set to fire up Saturday evening, with some of the biggest names in Australian rock and roll making their way to the Border.
Gates open at 1pm Saturday at Gateway Lakes, with the opening artist starting at 1.40pm.
Ian Moss (of Cold Chisel fame) and Troy Casser-Daly will then light up the main stage at 2.20pm, followed by Vika and Linda, Mark Seymour, Missy Higgins, Bernard Fanning and finally, Aussie rock icon Paul Kelly will headline the show at 8.15pm. The concert venue is located on the Lincoln Causeway, Wodonga; an open air site with a panoramic view of the stage.
Patrons are encouraged to bring their camping chair and a picnic rug to take in the evening of live music.
Wodonga Council's events team leader Paige Dalley said the event will round out what has been a huge month of events and festivities.
"Red Hot Summer will deliver an estimated $3.7m boost to the Albury Wodonga economy which is fantastic news for the local hospitality, accommodation and services sectors," she said. "We're really excited to be welcoming the performers and promoters to Wodonga for what will not only be a night of great music by iconic artists but also a music-powered boost to local businesses."
The Red Hot Summer Tour was born off the back of Jimmy Barnes' album, Red Hot, back in 2010.
Jimmy Barnes had the idea of doing a tour in little holiday towns off the back of his album, and over a decade later, it has grown into one of the biggest events on the Australian concert line-up. But this year, event promoter Duane McDonald said they were shaking things up, moving away from rock and targeting a younger crowd.
"I never realise how many songs I know from these new artists," he said. "Because in previous years we've focused on rock and roll, but this year we've stepped a bit back from that, although rock and roll still features heavily.
"But broadening the music away from rock and roll has just been fantastic; it's widened the age group, and opened us up to an audience we've never seen before.
"This year everything fell into place, and we are lucky to have Paul Kelly, who we've been chasing for eight years now.
"It has been playing to full houses everywhere and people love it. Unlike the Borderline Music and Arts Festival, this show will go on."
Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
