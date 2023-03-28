Murray River Police District has made information available to the public on five people wanted for arrest.
Kane Cooper, 18, is wanted on outstanding warrants. He is known to frequent the Deniliquin and Bendigo areas.
Tegan Sullivan, 23, is wanted on outstanding warrants. She is known to frequent the Albury and Wodonga areas.
Maddison Boswell, 26, is wanted on outstanding warrants. She is known to frequent the Albury and Wodonga areas.
Jamie Francis, 19, is wanted on outstanding warrants. He is known to frequent the Albury, Lavington and Bendigo areas.
Sarimah Icely, 22, is wanted on outstanding warrants. She is known to frequent the Albury and Wodonga areas.
Anyone with information about any of these people are urged to call Albury Police Station on 02 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
IN OTHER NEWS:
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.