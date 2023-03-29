Storms sweeping across the Border region have dumped rainfall totals ranging from 20 to 50 millimetres, bringing a brief dry spell to an end.
Albury airport recorded 41 millimetres between 9am on Tuesday and 1pm Wednesday, March 29, while Tumbarumba hit the 50-millimetre mark.
Most of that rain in Albury-Wodonga fell early Wednesday, March 29.
Bureau of Meteorology senior forecaster Jonathan How said the rain was expected to ease off over the next few days, but would make a return early next week.
"Any thunderstorm warnings issued overnight has been cancelled," he said.
Mr How said it "was certainly a wet 24 hours".
Mr How said the forecast for the weekend was promising, and looked to be cooler conditions.
"Friday is the best day of the week; it's looking at 21 degrees and partly cloudy, but good enough for people to get out and about," he said.
"Saturday and Sunday is looking good too."
The next rainfall is expected next Tuesday.
