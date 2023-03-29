The Border Mail
Rainfall totals ranging from 20 to 50 millimetres across the Border

By Sophie Else
Updated March 29 2023 - 5:50pm, first published 5:30pm
Heavy rain dropped across Wodonga, people quickly put their umbrellas up. Pictures by Mark Jesser
Storms sweeping across the Border region have dumped rainfall totals ranging from 20 to 50 millimetres, bringing a brief dry spell to an end.

