Trial of Zachary Johnson in Jaxen Henderson-Gillespie murder case continues

By Ted Howes
Updated March 30 2023 - 5:35pm, first published March 29 2023 - 6:00pm
A tribute for Jaxen Henderson-Gillespie set up by friends in Wangaratta.
A defence lawyer's claim that the man accused of murdering Wangaratta teenager Jaxen Henderson-Gillespie was acting in self defence was dismissed by the prosecution yesterday.

