A defence lawyer's claim that the man accused of murdering Wangaratta teenager Jaxen Henderson-Gillespie was acting in self defence was dismissed by the prosecution yesterday.
In his closing address at Wangaratta Supreme Court, Mark Gibson KC told the jury Zachary Steven Johnson "had chosen to bring a knife to a fistfight" before the bloody stabbing at Scout Park, Wangaratta on August 21, 2021.
The jury had earlier been told three men - Mr Henderson-Gillespie, his friend Brody Rouse, and the accused man, Zachary Johnson - had met in Scout Park to conduct a drug transaction.
Mr Gibson, however, said while there was no doubt a scuffle had broken out and that drugs were involved, Mr Johnson, who was armed with a knife, never had reason to fear serious injury.
"Mr Johnson failed to punch, failed to push - Mr Henderson-Gillespie failed to retreat," Mr Gibson told the court presided by Justice Amanda Fox.
"He (Mr Johnson) chose to bring a knife to a fistfight ... he had his hand on the knife, he produced it - there was no need to do that, the Crown say.
"Certainly nothing occurred which would have caused him to believe that he was at imminent threat of being killed or really seriously injured.
"Instead, he chose to deal with the situation by stabbing Mr Henderson-Gillespie. As I said in my opening address, it was like cracking a walnut with a sledgehammer to stab him in the neck as though circumstances prevailed at that time."
Mr Gibson said Mr Johnson's actions "just weren't necessary", and the act of stabbing Mr Henderson-Gillespie, "wasn't proportionate to what was going on at the time". He said Mr Johnson's action wasn't a "reasonable proportionate response to any threat that he perceived at that time".
"The prosecution submit that we've proved beyond reasonable doubt that he was not acting in self defence," Mr Gibson said.
"By stabbing Mr Henderson Gillespie with that knife in the throat in the manner in which he did, cutting the carotid artery and the other vein, he was intending to cause Mr Henderson-Gillespie a really serious injury.
"And we submit that those elements have been proved beyond reasonable doubt. And that we invite you to return a verdict of guilty to the charge of murder."
The defence is expected to present its closing address this morning.
