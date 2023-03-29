The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Jeff and Krittaya Claxton have sold Citi Cafe in Albury

SE
By Sophie Else
March 29 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former owner Jeff Claxton sold Citi Cafe on Monday, he says he is thankful for all the support. Picture by James Wiltshire.
Former owner Jeff Claxton sold Citi Cafe on Monday, he says he is thankful for all the support. Picture by James Wiltshire.

After six years of strong trading, Jeff and Krittaya Claxton are stepping back from it all and selling their high-profile Albury business Citi Cafe on Olive Street.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.