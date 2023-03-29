After six years of strong trading, Jeff and Krittaya Claxton are stepping back from it all and selling their high-profile Albury business Citi Cafe on Olive Street.
Their motivation is to simply spend more time as a family.
Since taking over the business in 2017, the Claxtons said they had withstood every challenge thrown their way - from the flow-on effects of droughts and bushfires to the COVID-19 pandemic to the after effects of staff.
But they said they now felt strongly that this was the time to have a break.
Mr Claxton said there was no other reason behind closing the shop except to take time out for their family.
"Everyone has been very kind to us," he said.
"We were one of the only cafes trading through COVID, but we are ready to move on.
"For us to move on was an easy decision and we felt it was the right timing.
"We love what we do - the cafe has been a wonderful platform to do some amazing work in the community.
"Like a lot of businesses we have been through a lot, but the reason why we felt the timing was right was because we have a young family and I wanted to get some balance back."
Mr Claxton said his family was very important, so "it was fitting to take the step back to focus on that".
IN OTHER NEWS:
"The new buyers are excited by the opportunity and will be keeping Citi Cafe as is, as well as keeping all our staff, which we are happy to say" he said.
"We wish the future of the business and new owners all the best."
Mr Claxton said that on reflecting on the past few years he didn't regret anything.
"We really got involved in the community, and have built a lot of networks, friendships and connections throughout the years."
Mr Claxton said he owed much of the businesses success to the wider community.
"Through COVID, our community was what kept us going, he said.
"I'm a big believer that we are still here because of them.
"We have lived here for a long time and we aren't going anywhere. Albury is where our home and heart is."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.