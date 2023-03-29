John Lacovich's retirement doesn't look like most peoples.
He can't stand casting a line on a fishing boat or enjoy the peace of a quiet life.
"I love to tinker with my hands all the time," he said. "For me, a holiday is in the workshop."
This Saturday, the self-taught mechanic will lend his expertise to the Repair Cafe, which will run out of the Wodonga Senior Citizens Centre from 10am to 1pm.
A welder and maintenance worker by trade, Mr Lacovich never stopped there, and after he retired he taught himself how to build and repair computers.
The 73-year-old said he then discovered e-bikes, which gave him a new lease on life.
"I feel free again," he said. "You remember the days when you could ride around on a push bike in your younger years, and now when I ride on my e-bike, I feel like I'm young again - I just love it.
"People in old age or who have an injury and can't ride a push bike, are able to ride an e-bike effortlessly, and that gives them a new life - they can go out again and be independent.
"It's a great way to get out of the house, smell the scenery, meet new people, feel the wind in your face and enjoy life - for me, it's freedom."
Mr Lacovich said keeping the mind busy and doing things with your hands once you retire is extremely important.
"You must challenge yourself always, and always seek to improve, because when you don't challenge yourself to improve, you will only go backwards," he said.
"But it also gives you a sense of fulfillment; once I get done pulling apart everything, fiddling around, and then putting it back together, I get a cup of coffee and look at my bike, and say, that's my art."
Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
