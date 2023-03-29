Artists from all around the country will soon be bashing it out for Corryong's Aussie Bush Idol.
This will be part of The Man From Snowy River Bush Festival in mid-April.
The winner of the senior category in 2022, 37-year-old Jaimee Balfour, said it was a lot of fun entering the competition and recommended anyone "give it a go, no matter your experience".
"I won a guitar and some cash," she said.
"Everyone was welcoming even the judges and I was very nervous but had a lot of fun."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Mrs Balfour said she would be entering the competition, which is now open for registrations, once again this year.
"I have a lot more confidence this year and am looking forward to it," she said.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.