The 11 charges included four counts of aggravated break and enter dwelling in company, destroying or damaging up to $2000 in property, robbery in company, police pursuit - not stop - drive dangerously, demanding property in company with menaces with intent to steal, being carried in conveyance taken without the consent of the owner, take and drive conveyance without the consent of the owner and larceny valued between $5000 and 15,000.