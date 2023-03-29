The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Wodonga man admits to crime over installing pinched cooler in East Albury house

By Albury Court
March 29 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Air conditioning unit stolen in Wodonga later found across river in woman's home
Air conditioning unit stolen in Wodonga later found across river in woman's home

A Wodonga man has admitted to installing an air conditioner stolen from a Wodonga radio station transmitter station at his partner's East Albury home.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.