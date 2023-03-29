Air conditioning unit stolen in Wodonga later found across river in woman's home

A Wodonga man has admitted to installing an air conditioner stolen from a Wodonga radio station transmitter station at his partner's East Albury home.
Nicholas John Barrett pleaded guilty in Albury Local Court on Wednesday, March 29, to having goods suspected of being stolen, as well as contravention of an apprehended violence order.
When interviewed by police, he had told them he bought the air conditioner a few weeks earlier for "a couple of hundred dollars".
An arrest warrant had been issued for Barrett - who is bail refused in Junee jail - on an allegation of destroying or damage property.
Police arrested him on January 25 and he was extradited to NSW, about three weeks after he made threats to his partner in her Eastern Circuit Home in addition to damaging the cooler.
It was while he was in Albury police custody that he made admissions about the unit.
Five days later, on January 30, police received confirmation that the unit was the one stolen in the early hours of December 26 from a transmitter station in Harris Road, Wodonga.
Significant damage was made to the station in the process of someone removing the unit, including the cutting of wires in the building.
On receiving that confirmation, police went to the partner's home.
At first they thought no one was there, then Ross came to the back door. On searching the house they found Barrett in his underwear in the main bedroom.
Barrett's matters were adjourned to April 21, when he is due to contest unrelated charges at a hearing.
