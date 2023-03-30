A Jindera teenager has received a scathing rebuke for punching a man at an Albury pub in front of horrified families.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin told Seth Ross, 19, he was about to find out just how serious the laws of NSW could be in dealing with such violence.
Ross had not long been placed on a community corrections order for matters of violence when he thumbed his nose at a five-year ban and entered an Albury pub on March 5 about 1pm.
Ms McLaughlin has ordered a sentence assessment report on Ross to determine whether there are options available other than full-time custody.
Ross was ordered out of Beer Deluxe when the manger recognised him and remembered the ban.
After refusing at first to go - "I'm not banned, I'm not leaving" - he approached another man standing at a bar out the back of the pub.
Police told Albury Local Court that Ross, who was "aggressive" and "hostile", knew him through a mutual acquaintance.
He stood just five centimetres from the man, then they briefly argued about Ross's ex-girlfriend.
"The accused has clenched his right fist and struck ... the left side of the (victim's) jaw region."
The victim stumbled backwards and was caught by two patrons before he could fall to the ground.
He suffered a laceration to his jaw and swollen lip and complained of feeling "light-headed" and "dizzy".
"CCTV footage depicts families visibly shocked and scared as a result of the incident."
Ross pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm, excluded person on licensed premises and enter enclosed lands.
It came one month after Ms McLaughlin put Ross on a supervised nine-month community corrections order for intimidation and fined him $1200 for breaching an apprehended violence order.
He had terrified his former partner by making her believe an alleged sex video was in circulation within a friends group.
Ross will be sentenced on May 10.
