Jindera 19-year-old Seth Ross warned full-time jail now a possibility for violence

By Nigel McNay
Updated March 31 2023 - 8:47am, first published 8:30am
Seth Ross
A Jindera teenager has received a scathing rebuke for punching a man at an Albury pub in front of horrified families.

