Traffic in Beechworth will be slowed to down 40 kilometres per hour, but telecommunications will get a speed boost with the approval a new 40m tower, Indigo Shire Council heard at its latest meeting.
At the open forum section of Tuesday's meeting, resident Robin McLeish asked whether the council had reached a decision to implement a reduced speed limit.
Mayor Sophie Price told The Border Mail outside the meeting that Beechworth residents had concerns about 60km speed limits not being suitable in some areas.
"This is great thing for Beechworth, it fits in with the pace of the town and makes the streets safer," she said.
Director of infrastructure services Ian Ellett said the request had been put to the traffic liaison committee of council, Regional Roads Victoria and local police.
"That group endorsed it and forwarded it then on to Regional Roads Victoria and ... it was referred to Road Safety Victoria," Mr Ellett said.
"Council has been notified in recent weeks that the introduction of 40 kilometre speed limit in the streets in Beechworth has been approved. The changes in speed zones will occur both on the arterials, so Camp Street and Ford Street as well as some of the local streets nearby so it'll be a joint effort.
"We have had problems with materials and and getting things as quickly as we did taken a bit longer than than what they have traditionally. I think it'd be a number of weeks before we see it implemented."
Meanwhile, the council considered a recommendation to grant a planning permit for construction of a telecommunications tower at a 73 hectare site at 76 Payne Road, Beechworth. The motion was moved by deputy mayor Bernard Gaffney and seconded by Cr Diane Shepheard.
"The communication facility is a 40 metre monopole," Cr Gaffney said. "It is considered that the proposed telecommunications facility meets the strategic direction of local policies and would result in an enhancement of amenity within the Beechworth community."
There had been two objections to the tower.
Cr Shepherad said: "Emissions were a concern ... but emissions from the proposed facility will be significantly below the Australian radiation protection standards."
