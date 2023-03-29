The Border Mail
Indigo Shire Council approves 40kmh zone, construction of mobile tower

By Ted Howes
March 30 2023 - 3:00am
The slow rhythm of Beechworth will get even slower - and safer - with the introduction of 40kmh speed limits, but telecommunications will get a big speed and reliability boost with a new tower. Picture by Mark Jesser
Traffic in Beechworth will be slowed to down 40 kilometres per hour, but telecommunications will get a speed boost with the approval a new 40m tower, Indigo Shire Council heard at its latest meeting.

