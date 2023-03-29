The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Wodonga Medical Centre site sells for $4.6m at online auction

TH
By Ted Howes
March 29 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The central Wodonga building has a 32 metre frontage to High Street, covers 2700 square metres of space and has 41 onsite car parks. Pictures supplied
The central Wodonga building has a 32 metre frontage to High Street, covers 2700 square metres of space and has 41 onsite car parks. Pictures supplied
The property has a 10-year lease to the Family Doctor, which has a network of 80 clinics, and a new five-year lease to Marina Radiology which has 10 practices.
The property has a 10-year lease to the Family Doctor, which has a network of 80 clinics, and a new five-year lease to Marina Radiology which has 10 practices.

An Albury investor jousted with bids from Melbourne, Canberra and Sydney to secure the Wodonga Medical Centre site on High Street when it was auctioned on Wednesday, March 29.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.