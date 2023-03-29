An Albury investor jousted with bids from Melbourne, Canberra and Sydney to secure the Wodonga Medical Centre site on High Street when it was auctioned on Wednesday, March 29.
Agent Andrew Dixon from Dixon Commercial Real Estate said the 2700 square metre site was sold under the hammer for $4,605,000 at about noon.
Mr Dixon said the buyer, who wished to remain anonymous, was also competing with another unknown investor from Albury.
He said the property was attractive as it was a "set-and-forget" medical freehold investment.
His said the the property was anchored by new 10-year lease to the Family Doctor, which has a network of 80 clinics, and a new five-year lease to Marina Radiology which has 10 practices.
The site comes with 41 car spaces and a 32 metre frontage to High Street. The building, within 200m of Woolworths, Coles and Kmart, is split into five tenancies and houses federal member for Indi Helen Haines' office.
