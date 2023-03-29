Indigo Shire Council has welcomed the formation of a new group to fight for the shire's heritage.
The council's chief executive officer Trevor Ierino was responding to Beechworth History and Heritage Society president Elizabeth Mason's announcement of the group comprising representatives from Beechworth, Barnawartha, Yackandandah, Chiltern, Rutherglen, Indigo Valley, Wahgunyah and Stanley.
"Indigo Shire is recognised nationally and globally as a heritage shire and we are heavily invested in ensuring the ongoing maintenance and protection of our historic assets and collections," Mr Ierino said on Wednesday, March 29.
"We welcome the establishment of any community group that values heritage as much as we do and we look forward to a proactive and respectful working relationship.
"We have a highly credentialled Heritage Advisory Committee providing Council with strategic advice on cultural heritage matters and we are very fortunate to have the services of an extremely well respected heritage advisor who provides us with valuable heritage advice, especially on matters relating to building and planning.
"We also have highly experienced staff, responsible for conserving, nurturing and promoting cultural heritage and we will soon launch the $1 million Beechworth Courthouse Kelly Trials exhibition which is a major investment in cultural heritage interpretation and tourism.
"There's also significant restoration works under way at the Chiltern Athenaeum to ensure its conservation and historical importance to Victoria's goldmining history is well recognised and retained."
