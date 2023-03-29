Yarrawonga still feels the better side on the day in Wangaratta won last season's Ovens and Murray grand final.
The Magpies sensationally had their flag stripped on Monday night when the board made their bombshell decision as a further sanction after being found guilty of breaching the salary cap.
While clubs have previously been sanctioned, it is unprecedented that a country football club has been stripped of the flag for breaching the salary cap.
Many league followers queried whether the Pigeons should be awarded the flag after they went down to the Magpies in the grand final at Lavington Sports Ground by three points in an epic encounter.
However, Yarrawonga football manager Leigh Ramsdale said the Pigeons felt they only had themselves to blame for not winning.
"As a club our position is we had our chance to win the flag but unfortunately Wangaratta were just too good on the day," Ramsdale said.
"We do not want to dwell on the past and have moved on.
"Our motivation and focus is season 2023 and that is the end of the story as far as we are concerned.
"Whilst there is outside noise about what should or should not happen, we understand just how hard clubs are to run and how hard premierships are to win, and when it all boils down, the better team on the day won the grand final."
Although the grand final was played more than six months ago, the salary cap saga could drag on into the new season.
The Border Mail believes Magpie officials are privately fuming the with board's ruling and are exploring their options whether to appeal its decision.
Not only have the Magpies been stripped of the flag but were also fined $28,000.
They will also be ineligible to win premiership points in the first two matches and have their player points reduced to 36.
