The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Yarrawonga focussed on upcoming season in wake of Wangaratta salary cap scandal

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated March 29 2023 - 6:26pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pigeon coach Mark Whiley's expression shows the pain of defeat. Picture by Mark Jesser
Pigeon coach Mark Whiley's expression shows the pain of defeat. Picture by Mark Jesser

Yarrawonga still feels the better side on the day in Wangaratta won last season's Ovens and Murray grand final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.