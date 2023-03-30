Six things to do on the Border this weekend, April 1-2

Show Up
Melting Moments Art Exhibition, Hyphen-Wodonga, Playspace Gallery, opens Friday March 31 and ends Sunday, July 16, 10am to 6pm (Friday), and 10am to 3pm (Weekend)
Transmogrification is a collaboration between artists Gav Barbey and Andrew Howie that uses "ice melt" to create paintings that evolve as they dry out. In this exhibition, you'll become the artist, as you choose your own "ice melt" to add to a series of collaborative paintings. Choose a frozen block of colour - pigment trapped in ice - add it to a canvas in the space and watch as it slowly melts and becomes art before your eyes. Barbey hopes the collaboration will encourage people to think about change.
Rock Up
Red Hot Summer Tour, Gateway Lakes, Lincoln Causeway, Wodonga, Saturday, April 1, 1pm to 9.40pm.
Red Hot Summer Tour returns again to Gateway Lakes, this time with a fresh lineup of artists ranging from classic rock to pop and soul. The event includes iconic Australian artists Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Vika and Linda, and Ian Moss and Troy Casser-Daly. Bring a folding chair, enjoy the food and drink and a festival you won't easily forget.
Fix Up
Repair Cafe, Wodonga Senior Citizens Centre (15 Havelock Street), Saturday, April 1, 10am to 1pm
The Repair Cafe is back and this time with a special guest - the e-bike guru. Come on down, grab some coffee and cake and learn about all things e-bikes from John Lacovich. All the regular stations will also be available, from clothing to woodwork, small furniture pieces to battery operated items, and tool sharpening to jewelry.
Shop Up
Easter On The Border Community Market, Junction Square Wodonga, Sunday, April 2, 9am to 1pm
Chill out and relax for a beautiful morning out browsing through the 70-80 stalls on show. Grab your morning coffee from a local coffee shop surrounding the market, and have a wander through the amazing creators and makers stalls.
Rev Up
Out of the Shed, Kinross Woolshed, Thurgoona, Sunday, April 2, 11am to 3pm.
The Albury Wodonga and Districts Car Club presents their first ever car show, where all types of vehicles, from race cars to hotrods and classics will be on show. This show will give 10 lucky spectators the opportunity to be a judge and pick the best cars on display.
Cook Up
Community Bakes, Woodfired Ovens, Hovell Tree Park, Sunday, April 2, 11am to 4pm
If you are looking to spend some time by the river this weekend, cooking up a storm, this is the place to be. So pop on an apron, get creative in the kitchen, and bring your favourite food along to the woodfired ovens, where the team from Community Bakes will cook it to perfection.
