It's a quiet night; the sun is setting low on the horizon, dinner is nearly ready and you're starving, then, when you're about to sit down you sense the distinct smell of embers burning in the distance, and suddenly, you here the call, make tankers ten, come screaming over the radio.
The call only means one thing - the fire has escalated, and you've been called into the fray, so you drop everything and charge headlong into battle to stand by your mates.
This call is where the name comes from of the new book, Make Tankers Ten - A History of Wangaratta Fire Brigades Group, which launched last night, Wednesday March 29, by CFA Chief Officer Jason Heffernan.
"This book is the living memory of the genesis of the bushfire brigade movement," Mr Heffernan said.
"For the generations to come, they won't know what it was like back when these people started to form these brigades, so it's important that we preserve the history of CFA, so future generations will understand the value of volunteers right throughout history.
"The beauty of it is that this all started from very humble beginnings; we are talking about wet hessian bags and beaters, and even eucalypt tree branches were used to put out the fire.
"Reading this book, and reflecting on where we are now and what these people have achieved, is nothing short of phenomenal."
The idea for the book was born 30 years ago; many had a go at writing it, many failed; until 10 years ago a group of four men - David Salau, Neil Brock, Jim Buchan and Graham Colson - put their heads together and picked it up.
The book outlines in striking detail the deeds of the brigade 'fathers', the influence of WW2, the dawn of the radio and its impact, the devastating Tarrawingee fire of '43, and highlights the evolution of equipment and tactics, from the genesis through until today.
David Salau said when doing the research, "you just realise the incredible work these blokes did back in the day; they had no government assistance, it was just sheer guts and determination."
"But it isn't all about fire fighters, because you can't talk about the fire brigades group as an entity, without talking about the history of the whole town," he said.
