Ovens and Murray says Wangaratta's salary cap saga is over, from its end

By Andrew Moir
Updated March 29 2023 - 10:29pm, first published 8:40pm
O and M chair David Sinclair has just experienced the toughest time in his career in football administration. Picture by James Wiltshire
O and M chair David Sinclair has just experienced the toughest time in his career in football administration. Picture by James Wiltshire

The Ovens and Murray Football Netball League says Wangaratta's salary cap saga is over, adding though the ex-premiers will likely appeal the decision to strip them of the premiership.

