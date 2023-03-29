The Ovens and Murray Football Netball League says Wangaratta's salary cap saga is over, adding though the ex-premiers will likely appeal the decision to strip them of the premiership.
Chairperson David Sinclair and his board made national headlines after Monday night's historic decision to not have a premier for 2022 after the Pies were found guilty of breaking the salary cap.
"We didn't want to sweep it under the carpet, we knew that we needed to take a stand and send a message to the other nine teams, but as far as we're concerned the issue is over," he said following the season launch on Wednesday night, March 29, which Wangaratta didn't attend.
"We had to make a statement, it's all about the integrity, not just of the O and M, but community football."
AFL North East Border's independent disciplinary committee found the Pies guilty of breaching the O and M's $125,000 salary cap by $28,000 on March 16.
The club was fined $28,000, will not be allowed to play for competition points in the first two games, against Wangaratta Rovers (away) and Wodonga (home), and has had its player points dropped from 40 to 36.
However, the O and M then took the added step of taking the premiership away.
Remarkably, it means there hasn't been a premier since Lavington in 2019, when it beat Wangaratta, after COVID either wiped out or didn't allow finals in 2020-2021.
"As a board you certainly don't sign up to make these decisions, but you deal with what's in front of you," Sinclair offered, suggesting it's been one of the most difficult periods of his life.
"It's been a brutal 48 hours, not only for the O and M and the board, but also for Wangaratta, the volunteers, the players, anyone involved in that great football club."
Wangaratta declined to comment to The Border Mail when contacted on Tuesday, March 28, after the O and M made its decision public.
"I haven't heard officially from Wangaratta that they're going to appeal or there is an avenue to appeal, but I have heard secondhand there is an avenue for an appeal through AFL Victoria and they are taking that avenue," he explained.
Wangaratta's penalty was the "elephant in the room" at the season launch, which the nine other clubs attended in Albury.
Corowa-Rutherglen coach Steve Owen was interviewed on stage, despite the sad fact the Roos won't play senior football this year after being forced into recess for the season, due to a player exodus.
Lavington and Wodonga will play a standalone game to start the season on Saturday, April 1.
Neither team played finals last year, but finished outside the top five in sixth (Lavington) and seventh.
Lavington will host the game.
