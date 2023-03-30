The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Chiltern missing 11 players from its premiership side for clash against Beechworth

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated March 30 2023 - 1:43pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Swans will be missing some of their biggest names on the weekend as they attend the wedding of teammate Bodie Hibberson.
The Swans will be missing some of their biggest names on the weekend as they attend the wedding of teammate Bodie Hibberson.

Defending premier Chiltern is expected to be missing 11-players from its premiership side plus one recruit when it hosts flag fancy Beechworth on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.