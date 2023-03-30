Defending premier Chiltern is expected to be missing 11-players from its premiership side plus one recruit when it hosts flag fancy Beechworth on Saturday.
In a big occasion for the club, the Swans will unfurl its maiden flag in the competition after crossing from the O&K league in 2003.
The club will also unfurl its reserves and fourths flags after its rare trifecta at Sandy Creek last September.
The Swans side will be decimated with five senior regulars attending the wedding of tough-nut Bodie Hibberson including his brother and coach Brad.
Premiership players Mark Doolan, Ash Van Klaveren alongside recruit Matt Swindells will also attend the wedding.
Nick and Tom Bracher, Ethan and Caleb Boxall, Rhys Ritchie, Tristan Radley and Kyle Magee have also either found new homes or won't be playing on the weekend.
Brad said Bodie told him before Christmas and the release of the draw that he was getting married in early April.
"When Bodie told me his wedding date well before Christmas and before the draw was released I thought to myself that it might be the start of the new season," Brad said.
"Sure enough it was and it's disappointing not to be playing but what can you do?
"It's a huge occasion for the club with the unfurling of the flags and a big match against the side I rate as the flag favourites in Beechworth.
"With the wedding not until late in the afternoon, I'm still planning to go watch the unfurling of the flags and then duck off and get ready for Bodie's big day."
Barton medallist Scott Meyer will coach the Swans on the weekend after being appointed assistant coach over the off-season.
The Swans are also expected to unveil new recruits John Spencer, John Pratt and Connor Garside.
Hibberson said with the recruits alongside a talented crop of emerging youngsters, he expected the Swans would still have a competitive side on the paddock.
"We will still have a handy side on the weekend," he said.
"A few of our recruits will make their debuts for the club and the reserves won the flag last year as well so we are fortunate in that regard and have got a fair bit of depth at the club.
"There were a few good young players who missed out on the senior grand final last year and are hungry for senior opportunities this year and will get their chance.
"Jake Cooper is an example of that and was unlucky to get squeezed out.
"But he enjoyed an outstanding season in his first year of senior football and will only get better."
