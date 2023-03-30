An alleged break and enter at an East Albury Italian restaurant has led to a police investigation.
Murray River Police District released a CCTV image of three people outside Mamma Mia Italian Kitchen, on the corner of Borella Road and Electra Street, on January 18, 2023.
Anyone who may recognise the people in the image or has information is asked to contact Albury police on (02) 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
IN OTHER NEWS:
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.