Dual threat Lizzy Murphy will chase another junior flag at Wodonga this season.
Murphy was part of the Bulldogs side which took out the under-17 premiership in 2022 and has since made her NBL1 debut for the Albury-Wodonga Bandits.
Wodonga coach Bianca Mann knows she's got an exciting young sportswoman on her hands and won't rush Murphy into a regular A-grade berth.
"Lizzy's doing really well, having gone through the state program and now playing Bandits," Mann said.
"She's keen to stay in the under-17s because they're really keen to see if they can go back-to-back.
"I certainly can't wait, as the A-grade coach, to give those girls a crack in A-grade a bit more.
"Lizzy's worked incredibly hard to reach this point, in both codes, and I can't wait to see her back on the netball court this year."
Wodonga, who finished bottom of the ladder last season, head to Lavington Sports Ground on Saturday for the season-opener against a Panthers side chasing another top-three finish.
But there is excitement around Wodonga's new faces, with former Seymour player Ruby Martin set to join forces with Lisa French, a star of Corowa-Rutherglen's B-grade, in the attack end.
"Ruby's a young talent, very tall, who was part of Seymour's B-grade premiership team last year," Mann said.
"She trained with us all last year and has good connections to the club; her father played here, so it's great to get girls like that on board."
A-grade netball matches start at the earlier time of 12.15pm this season.
