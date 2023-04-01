The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Alannah McKeown and Dan Harrowell star in Down Syndrome Victoria 'This Is Me' series

JO
By Jodie O'Sullivan
April 2 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It's a love story ... Dan Harrowell, 30, and Alannah McKeown, 26, will celebrate their two-year anniversary on Tuesday, April 4. Picture by Ash Smith
It's a love story ... Dan Harrowell, 30, and Alannah McKeown, 26, will celebrate their two-year anniversary on Tuesday, April 4. Picture by Ash Smith

Alannah McKeown will never forget the day she met Dan Harrowell.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JO

Jodie O'Sullivan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.