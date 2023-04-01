Alannah McKeown will never forget the day she met Dan Harrowell.
"He made a heart symbol (with his hands) when he first saw me," the 26-year-old recalls.
"That was it, I had a crush on him straight away."
On April 4, Alannah and Dan will celebrate their two-year anniversary with dinner at Albury's Downtown Pizzeria, the place where they had their first date.
The couple, who both have Down syndrome, moved in to a house together (along with their dog Ralph) at the start of 2022.
And they haven't looked back.
Alannah and Dan's heart-warming love story is being featured as part of a series of six short videos, which will be released by Down Syndrome Victoria during April and May.
The series, called Now You See Me, shares the "authentic voices" of people with Down syndrome and their families, and illustrates the contemporary context of how they live their lives today, says Down Syndrome Victoria health project manager Zoe Shearer.
Through their own stories, the hope is to change outdated attitudes and perceptions of what real life looks like for people with Down syndrome today, she says.
There's a wooden sign sitting on the mantelpiece of their home that reads, 'The best thing to hold onto is each other'.
And it's clear, as Alannah and Dan laugh and share stories of their life together during the four-minute video for Now You See Me, this partnership is doing just that.
"Dan is a great influence to me," Alannah says.
"He's always there for me in my heart.
"He is always there for everyone in my family (and) taking care of Ralph ..."
In the video, the couple shares how day-to-day life involves helping each other with the dishes, drawing together, seeing Dan off on his bike at 8.20am on Tuesdays and Thursdays to work at Albury's Purple Chicken, and doting on Ralph.
Dan talks about the training he's received at Purple Chicken, which runs a cafe where young people with disabilities can hone their hospitality and customer service skills - with the aim to find paid employment.
"Work for us is really enjoyable," he says.
Alannah (who's also participated in the Purple Chicken program) chimes in with the fact she works at Chemist Warehouse on Wednesdays.
"It's a great job, I've got a paid job there," she says.
Dan, who also reveals he "loves cleaning and watching TV", has a support worker come in on Wednesdays to help with cooking.
The couple makes a list "and then Dan goes out to the shops and gets the things we need, and cooks a meal for dinner that day", Alannah says.
Normally it's shepherd's pie or meat loaf and Ralph helps out "by being the flop mop".
"He eats lots of food when we drop stuff," Dan explains.
Both share that they enjoy "talking about the future".
Alannah says the biggest challenge would be having a baby, but quickly adds, "I'm not ready to have kids yet".
"Yeah, we're meant to be together," Alannah says towards the end of their video.
Dan reflects that it would be "really hard" to say goodbye to Alannah (but) "I'm not going to do that".
"No, don't say goodbye to me because I want to spend the rest of my life with my one true love," Alannah declares.
The Now You See Me project aims to encompass the full life experience of people with Down syndrome.
The six videos span from pre-natal and early years through to teenagers and adults with the focus on increasing the capacity of health professionals to support people with Down syndrome, according to Ms Shearer.
"The lives of people with Down syndrome and others with a disability have changed during the last decade, particularly with the introduction of the NDIS in Australia," she says.
"The United Nations recognises the human rights of people with a disability ... their right to live an ordinary life.
"But people's understanding and knowledge has not kept up with the contemporary context and capability of the way people with Down syndrome live their lives today.
"The videos aim to help change that."
Ms Shearer says there has been a lot of feedback from family members and adults with Down syndrome about their interactions with health professionals, particularly in relation to understanding their communication needs.
Further, she adds, current research in the pre-natal and diagnostics space shows families are not necessarily receiving an accurate picture of what life might look like for a person with Down syndrome.
"Research shows 69 per cent of families felt information given in the pre-natal space did not provide a current understanding of the lived experience of Down syndrome, and 42 per cent said the information they received was negative," Ms Shearer says.
That "narrow" view is compounded by the fact health professionals often only see people in crisis - when they are at their worst.
"In the Now You See Me videos - which will be shared on our social media channels, in training packages and through our networks in the health sector - it's wonderful to see people in their own homes, going about their lives and thriving!" Ms Shearer says.
Judith McKeown didn't realise how prejudiced she was until Alannah was born.
"I had this very '50s mentality towards people with Down syndrome," she says.
"The picture in my mind was of a very overweight person shuffling along with a thick tongue, thick speech, and a thick intellect."
In Alannah, Judith says their family has been blessed with an exceptional girl who is not only "incredibly kind and caring" but determined to make the most of her life and opportunities.
"It's been a different journey to the one I thought we were going on," Judith admits.
She concedes there has been so much more involved in the parenting role and advocacy required for supporting a child "that is the exception to the rule".
"And as a parent you are always asking yourself what more can we do and what more does she need but also how do we let go?"
We could never have imagined (Alannah) would have these capabilities - to see her dancing, to see her swimming and to see her making a home with her best friend ... our hearts are full- Judith McKeown
Alannah, who spent many years competing in Special Olympics swimming events and represented her country at an international level, is also a keen dancer.
She recently passed her driving test to get a learner's permit with a mark of 29 out of 32.
"We could never have imagined (Alannah) would have these capabilities - to see her dancing, to see her swimming and to see her making a home with her best friend ... our hearts are full," Judith says.
Alannah has even managed to convince Dan to join her on the dance floor and the pair attends weekly ballroom classes.
They also performed a "romantic number" together for a mid-year concert at Hume Dance School.
"When Alannah started taking Dan to ballroom he said, 'My life is getting better and better'," Judith recalls.
"Isn't that wonderful? That's all you want to hear really."
Dan moved to Albury with his sister Angela and her husband Chris Powys at the end of 2019.
He's recently been employed by Albury Wodonga Health as a health and education ambassador to help deliver disability awareness training at the hospital.
"The opportunities for Dan have been wonderful here," says Angela who works as a special education teacher.
"He also loves being an uncle; we have a son Benji, who's two-and-a-half, plus he has a niece, and he takes that job very seriously."
Dan and Alannah have enjoyed the bit of fame that's come with seeing their story captured on film.
"Dan keeps watching it over and over again," dobs Alannah.
"He loved that bit where I said he was a great influence on me - it made him cry."
Dan nods and, as Alannah pats his hand, reflects that his life, his dog and his girlfriend (listed in that order) are indeed "very special".
As for Alannah, well, she couldn't be happier:
"I used to say I love my life but I might say it even more now!"
