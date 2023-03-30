The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Police investigate robbery at service station on Diamond Drive, Thurgoona

Janet Howie
By Janet Howie
March 30 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray River Police District officers at Albury are investigating the robbery. Picture file
Murray River Police District officers at Albury are investigating the robbery. Picture file

Police have appealed for information into a robbery at a Thurgoona service station.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janet Howie

Janet Howie

Deputy Editor - The Border Mail

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.