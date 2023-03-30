Police have appealed for information into a robbery at a Thurgoona service station.
Murray River Police District said the incident occurred about 2.15am on Saturday, February 18.
"Two males forced their way into a service station on Diamond Drive, Thurgoona, and stole items from the store, including cigarette lighters and cans of drink," police said in a statement on Thursday, March 30.
"The pair then fled on foot in a westerly direction.
"No customers or staff were inside the service station at the time."
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
