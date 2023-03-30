A police officer was hit by a car after a windscreen-less car led police on a chase across the Riverina on Tuesday.
At around 2.20pm on Tuesday, March 28, Riverina Police District officers spotted a red Kia Cerato sedan driving without a windscreen on Hammond Avenue at the intersection of Kooringal Road.
The two occupants were allegedly wanted on outstanding warrants and as police attempted to approach the vehicle, they allege the driver accelerated, struck a male sergeant and mounted the footpath before speeding away.
Police pursued the vehicle but it was terminated due to safety concerns.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Around that time Riverina PD took to Facebook asking the community for any information on the runaway vehicle before catching up with the assailants an hour later, deploying road spikes on the Hume Highway at Holbrook, which stopped them in their tracks.
Police arrested the occupants of the vehicle, a 21-year-old woman and her 18-year-old male passenger.
Both were taken to Wagga Police Station where the woman was charged with driving dangerously and not stopping in a police pursuit, driving while licence suspended, and the use of an offensive weapon to prevent police investigation.
In this case the car is considered an offensive weapon.
She was refused bail to appear in Wagga Local Court.
The man was then taken to Wagga Base Hospital for assessment, where he remains.
The sergeant was treated for a minor injury to his knee.
Police say inquiries are ongoing.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.