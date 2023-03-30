Walla-raised author and activist Carly Findlay has become an ambassador for a cause close to her heart.
Ms Findlay spent "a lot of time" in Melbourne's Royal Children's Hospital as a child and so was delighted to lend her support to the Good Friday Appeal.
"As an outpatient and inpatient, it gave me a sense of community in a very isolating time," she said.
"As an adult, I mentored young people in the (hospital's) Chronic Illness Peer Support Program." This program aims to improve the lives of young people aged 12 to 25 living with chronic illnesses.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Ms Findlay said she gained as much from mentoring as the young people got from the peer program, "so it's an incredible honour to be an ambassador" for the appeal.
"I want to give back to a cause that helps so many," she said.
The appeal will be on Friday, April 7.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.