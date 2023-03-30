The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Activist Carly Findlay has become an ambassador for the Good Friday Appeal

SE
By Sophie Else
March 30 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Disability activist Carly Findlay says the appeal has been close to her heart.
Disability activist Carly Findlay says the appeal has been close to her heart.

Walla-raised author and activist Carly Findlay has become an ambassador for a cause close to her heart.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.