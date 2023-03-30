Police on both sides of the border are investigating a series of offences committed in recent weeks.
Murray River Police District said the incident at the BP on Diamond Drive occurred about 2.15am on Saturday, February 18.
"Two males forced their way into a service station on Diamond Drive, Thurgoona, and stole items from the store, including cigarette lighters and cans of drink," police said in a statement yesterday.
"The pair then fled on foot in a westerly direction.
"No customers or staff were inside the service station at the time."
The photo depicts three people outside Mamma Mia Italian Kitchen, on the corner of Borella Road and Electra Street, on Wednesday, January 18.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Murray River Police District has also shared an image of a man in relation to a theft at Dan Murphy's in Albury on Thursday, January 19.
Meanwhile, a playground at Wodonga's Kelly Park was badly damaged by fire on Saturday, March 24.
Wodonga Council said in a statement most of the playground would be closed for at least three months due to the vandalism of the equipment and shade sails.
"A fire set by the vandals ruined much of the play equipment, including the twin slide, climbing units and agility equipment - leaving a costly repair bill and causing distress to children and their families," the statement read.
"We hope to have the swings back in action soon, but the damage is so extensive that it could take up to four months to source and install replacement play equipment.
"To help protect community assets, especially those beloved by children, please keep an eye out for any suspicious activity and report it to the council or police."
Anyone with information is urged to call Albury police station on (02) 6023 9299, Wodonga police station on (02) 6049 2600 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.