Lavington are ready to unleash hot property Christine Oguche on the Ovens and Murray A-grade.
The 196cm goal-shooter had a taste of the competition last year but featured predominantly in B-grade, helping the Panthers to premiership glory.
But Oguche, who's also playing for VNL side City West Falcons and has made the Victorian 19-and-under squad heading to the National Championships in Darwin, will mix it with the league's best in 2023.
"Having Christine playing for us is such a huge asset," Lavington coach Linda Charlton said.
"There's such a buzz around her and for good reason.
"She's a fantastic player, she's so hard for other teams to match up on and she's really fit having been training twice a week in Melbourne for the state team.
"She goes away for that in April and then she'll be with us, which is really exciting."
Lavington hosts Wodonga in the season opener on Saturday.
