Maddi Lloyd will use her pre-match nerves to her advantage when Lavington step on court to start their premiership quest on Saturday.
Lloyd, the 2021 Toni Wilson medalist, admits the butterflies are there before every game and especially on the eve of a new season.
But the classy mid-courter has learned to channel that nervous energy and can't wait to throw herself into what promises to be a hugely unpredictable Ovens and Murray campaign.
"I get nervous before every game, because I'm thinking about everything I want to put out there," Lloyd said.
"I actually find that quite thrilling, as well, so I embrace my nerves.
"I need that in my game; it's just part of it for me.
"The new season definitely is a blank page for us.
"Everyone's goal is to play finals and be in contention for that premiership and our goals align with that.
"We finished top-three last year so we're aiming to do something similar this year."
Lloyd, who started her O and M career with North Albury back in 2009, spent one season at Murray Magpies after returning from studying and playing on the Gold Coast but has called Lavington home since 2017.
She's excited by what the Panthers will be putting on the court this season but it's what happens before and after games which really keeps her coming back every year.
"I've developed really strong friendships and that's what regional sport is all about," Lloyd said.
"Your friends become like family, you get ingrained in the club culture and Lavi's just been a good fit for me.
"Being around such a positive group of people makes it that much more enjoyable.
"You look forward to the weekend and trainings, you push yourself as hard as you can but also enjoy it along the way."
Lloyd coached Lavington's under-17s last season and developed an even greater appreciation for what that Panthers ethos looks like.
"From the start of last year to the end, I think we only won one game but the values and the way the girls carried themselves throughout the whole season, you wouldn't have been able to tell we only won one game," Lloyd said.
"Their positive attitude and what we ingrained in them was amazing to see.
"To see that from someone like Liv Sanson, she's gone from our under-17s, worked her way up through to A-grade and she is, 100 percent, the most selfless player I've ever met.
"She's got such great club values and it's amazing and fulfilling to see someone like her go through the ranks and be able to put it out on the A-grade court now.
"I don't like individual accolades.
"Team success is 100 percent my goal and everyone's goal at Lavi.
"We pride ourselves on that and that's what we hope to do this year."
