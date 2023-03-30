Beechworth expects Kayde Surrey to miss the opening month of the season.
Bushrangers co-coach Brayden Carey revealed Surrey is nursing a back complaint and they won't rush the star defender's recovery.
"Kayde's got a back complaint and we don't expect him to play until a couple of weeks after the Easter bye," Carey said.
"He is only doing minimal training at the moment.
"I don't think I would get too many arguments when I say Kayde is regarded as the best defender in the competition.
"Anybody who saw his finals display last season would agree with that.
"So we will wrap him up in cotton wool as long as it takes so he is fit and firing at the business end again like he was last year.
"I think the side as a whole peaked just before finals last year and weren't playing our best footy when it mattered most.
"So we will be a bit smarter how we go about things this year."
