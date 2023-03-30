The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Beechworth's Kayde Surrey set to miss opening month of season with back complaint

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated March 30 2023 - 2:20pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beechworth star Kayde Surrey faces a delayed start to the season.
Beechworth star Kayde Surrey faces a delayed start to the season.

Beechworth expects Kayde Surrey to miss the opening month of the season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.