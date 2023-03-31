Be in paradise before you know it with Bonza airline flights from Albury to the Sunshine Coast Advertising Feature

Imagine being in paradise in just over two hours. Well stop imagining and start booking. Travel to Noosa, Sunshine Coast on the new Bonza airline and be in paradise before you know it. With twice-weekly flights to the Sunshine Coast, it's never been that easy to get to the Sunshine state.

With plenty to see and do, Noosa has something for everyone to enjoy- amazing beaches, boutique shopping, world class restaurants, a UNESCO biosphere reserve, and stunning National Parks- what more could you want?

Noosa is certainly known for its stunning natural beauty, from the sea to river and hinterland all surrounded by vibrant villages that offer an outstanding array of activities including food trails, markets, wellbeing hubs and more. Of course there is lots more to see across the whole coast, some of our favourites include Australia Zoo, Fraser Island tours, whale and dolphin watching tours, beach four-wheel driving along Rainbow Beach, Sea Life Aquarium and Aussie World.

To help sweeten the deal we have even taken the hard work of choosing somewhere to stay by picking some of our top picks for accommodation in Noosa. Choose from the hub of Hastings Street, penthouses with a view, absolute waterfront apartments or resort style living by Lake Doonella. Did we also mention they are offering special rates? So, what are you waiting for get booking, so you can be in Noosa sooner rather than later.