Inspectors have visited dozens of construction sites in Albury and Wodonga to target workplace issues that could easily result in death.
Priority was placed on making sure workers were protected from silica dust exposure and were aware of safety issues related to working at heights.
SafeWork NSW principal construction inspector Stuart Larkin said working at heights was a major cause of fatalities in the NSW building and construction industry.
Mr Larkin said the joint operation with Victorian WorkSafe - called the Cross-border Construction Engagement Program - was multifaceted.
It aimed to raise awareness, deliver industry oversight of laws and provide advice to construction employers and workers along the Victoria and NSW border on legal duties.
"Construction is a high-risk industry sector," Mr Larkin said.
"Essentially, everyone should be able to conduct their work in a safe manner without risk to their health and wellbeing and return home safely each day."
The week-long blitz involved visits to 52 construction sites in Albury and Wodonga, with advice provided on such common issues as falls and electric shock risks, site security, safe work method statements and trip and slip hazards.
WorkSafe inspectors identified six safety issues that were able to be addressed on site.
SafeWork inspectors issued nine improvement notices and two prohibition notices for working at height.
WorkSafe director of construction and earth resources Matt Wielgosz said the joint agency visits were a positive way to help construction businesses comply with workplace health and safety requirements.
"Together with SafeWork, WorkSafe inspectors will continue to work with local construction workers and employers to help duty holders understand their obligations, regardless of which side of the border they're working on," Mr Wielgosz said.
Representatives from WorkSafe spoke with 225 TAFE students to highlight safe work practices to young workers, including plumbing, carpentry, electrical, engineering, building and women in trades groups.
SafeWork NSW director of construction services regional Laurence Richey said it was evident from the blitz that noncompliance around working at heights remained an issue.
"Sadly, falls from heights, in particular falls under four metres, is the No.1 killer in the construction industry," he said.
"Ladders not being fit for use and scaffolding which has been altered and not regularly inspected are attributable to a number of falls related incidents and an area we will continue to address."
