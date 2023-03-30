A Border sports facility just completed will welcome its first players on Saturday.
The Thurgoona Oval Sports Pavilion features separate change rooms for football and netball, coach/timekeeper and administration rooms, storage areas, public toilets and undercover spectator areas. A $419,758 NSW government grant helped Albury Council complete the $2.3 million project.
The sports field has been in place for more than 60 years, and is mostly used by Thurgoona Football Netball Club, with other Border users including Cricket Albury Wodonga and Charles Sturt University.
Albury mayor Kylie King said the sports pavilion would improve comfort for current users, as well as encourage other nearby groups such as schools.
"This spectacular new building is something the Bulldogs and the Thurgoona community as a whole can be really proud of, and I'm sure will be the envy of our regional counterparts," she said.
A number of improvements had taken place since the Thurgoona Oval master plan was developed in 2007.
