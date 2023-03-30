The Border Mail
Midfielder Chris Duck departs Rand-Walbundrie-Walla

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated March 30 2023 - 5:00pm, first published 4:30pm
Midfielder Chris Duck has been one of the Giants' most consistent performers for several seasons but recently relocated to Melbourne.
Rand-Walbundrie-Walla's midfield stocks have suffered a blow with ball magnet Chris Duck on the move.

