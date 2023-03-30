Rand-Walbundrie-Walla's midfield stocks have suffered a blow with ball magnet Chris Duck on the move.
Duck recently informed the club that he is moving to Melbourne for employment reasons.
The prolific ball winner was among the premier midfielders in the competition and his departure a major setback to the Giants' finals aspirations.
Giants co-coach Daniel Athanitis said Duck's decision wasn't unexpected.
"Chris told us at the end of last season he would be most likely moving to Melbourne early in the new year," Athanitis said.
"It's obviously not ideal but it's not like we weren't planning for it either.
"Chris has been one of our most consistent players now for a long time and is a previous best and fairest winner.
"I think he finished third in our best and fairest again this year so we are definitely going to miss him."
Athanitis said North Albury recruit Clay Moscher-Thomas shaped as an ideal replacement for Duck.
"Clay will slot into our midfield and I rate him as one of the biggest signings in the competition over the off-season," he said.
"Not only as a player but his leadership.
"Coming from North Albury he has experienced both the good and the bad times.
"He has played in some good sides and some ordinary sides as well.
"But as coach, he has been brilliant for me as a leader and he has fitted into the group really well."
ALSO IN SPORT
The Giants also recently signed Mark Athanitis from Corowa-Rutherglen who is Daniel's younger brother.
"Mark should prove to be a handy player for us and he has played most of his footy for Corowa, Yarrawonga and Shepparton.
"He struggled with a few knee injuries early in his career but will add a bit more experience to our group.
"I think he will predominantly play across half-forward but will also be able to pinch-hit in the midfield."
The Giants host CDHBU at Walla for their season opener and provide an insight to both clubs finals credentials.
