Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a woman missing since Wednesday, March 29.
Shannon Wiesner, 42, last spoke with her family about 5.20pm on March 29, but has been out of contact since, which prompted an investigation by Murray River Police District officers.
"Family and police hold concerns for her welfare," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Shannon is described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, about 160 to 170 centimetres tall with a medium build and brown hair.
"She also has a tattoo on her left wrist. It's not known what she was wearing at the time.
"Shannon is known to frequent the Albury area."
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact Albury police station on (02) 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.