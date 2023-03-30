More than 700 children receive family-style care from a service that officially opened its Albury base on Thursday, March 30.
The Greater Hume Children Services family day care hub at 1132 Burrows Road, Lavington, will also hold a community event tomorrow between 10am and noon to show off its new space.
GHCS has been providing family day care for nearly 30 years, with 60 educators across Benalla, Corowa, Howlong, Jindera, Burrumbuttock, Albury and Wodonga supporting 722 children from 503 families.
Greater Hume Council corporate and community services director David Smith saw the potential to expand the service and negotiated a lease arrangement on the purpose built building with Albury Council.
Greater Hume mayor Tony Quinn said GHCS staff and educators provided excellent services to families and their children.
"This new hub will allow our services to grow, build stronger community relationships whilst providing the services required to more families across the Greater Hume, Albury, Wodonga and North East Victoria region," he said.
GHCS business development manager Felicity O'Rourke said the hub would allow the service to grow its capacity and also offer training to more family day care educators.
"The hub will also showcase our nature-based, child-focused philosophy to a wider section of families in great need for child care," she said.
"Families are choosing care that provides smaller groups and closer connections in a family-style environment.
"GHCS are perfectly placed to provide more child care places for a growing regional demand."
