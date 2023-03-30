The Border Mail
Greater Hume Children Services opens Albury family day care hub

By Community News
Updated March 31 2023 - 8:11am, first published 8:00am
The Greater Hume Children Services family day care Albury hub play area. Picture supplied
More than 700 children receive family-style care from a service that officially opened its Albury base on Thursday, March 30.

