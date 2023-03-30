Q: No doubt you have heard the news that the Swans will be well below full-strength on Saturday?
A: We won't be treating the match any differently and know the opposition arguably has the most depth in the competition after winning both the senior and reserves flags last year. Last time we met was in finals and we copped a towelling.
Q: Where have you got the reigning premiers in the pecking order this year?
A: Make no mistake the Swans are still the side to beat.
Q: Do you feel that the Bushrangers will boast a stronger list this season?
A: Definitely. We have been able to add a bit of extra depth with the recruits which hopefully helps us to be fit and firing when the whips are cracking in September.
Q: You face a much tougher task to make finals again this year after having a friendly draw last season?
A: That's true but we are up for the challenge and you want to be playing the top-sides as often as you can because you know you have to beat them once you get to finals.
Q: How close to full-strength do you expect to be on the weekend?
A: We will have three or four blokes missing from our best side so I would say we will be at around 80 percent.
ROUND ONE
Saturday, April 1
Tallangatta v Kiewa-SC
Chiltern v Beechworth
Thurgoona v Yackandandah
Barnawartha v Rutherglen
Wahgunyah v Dederang-MB
Mitta Utd v Wod. Saints
Some of the shine has been taken off this heavyweight clash with the Swans missing five senior regulars attending the wedding of Bodie Hibberson who forgot the golden rule of not to get married during footy season. The Bushrangers should be able to take full advantage of their good fortune and notch a comfortable win against one of their main flag threats.
Verdict: Beechworth by 35 points
