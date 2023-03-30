The Border Mail
Wangaratta recruit Patrick Naish joins Old Ivanhoe for 2023

By Andrew Moir
Updated March 30 2023 - 7:12pm, first published 6:12pm
Patrick Naish kicked just the one goal in his 11 games with West Coast and he celebrated it against Collingwood. Picture by Getty Images
Wangaratta recruit Patrick Naish has quit the VFL and signed with Old Ivanhoe full-time in the Victorian Amateur Football Association.

