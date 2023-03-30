Wangaratta recruit Patrick Naish has quit the VFL and signed with Old Ivanhoe full-time in the Victorian Amateur Football Association.
The midfielder played 20 games at Richmond and West Coast from 2018-2022, but was delisted by the Eagles last September.
He joined VFL club Box Hill and nominated Wangaratta as his second club, where his father Chris started his career, before playing 143 games at Richmond, followed by 18 at Port Adelaide over a decade-long career.
However, Naish has elected to join the VAFA Premier C club, which is attached to his former school.
"He lives here in Eaglemont, which is a suburb next to our school and his housemate is now the co-captain of our football club," delighted president Chris Branigan said.
"He knows the majority of the players and came down to training and was sold after one training session."
While Naish is a loss for the Pies, coach Ben Reid admitted when he signed he didn't expect to see much of the wingman, due to his VFL commitments, and would have been happy if he had played a handful of games.
Naish's move will at least help the Pies from a player points perspective.
Wangaratta was found guilty of breaching the O and M's $125,000 salary cap and received four sanctions, including the unprecedented loss of its premiership win over Yarrawonga.
The club also had four player points stripped this season, meaning it will play with 36.
The past fortnight has been the toughest in Wangaratta's proud century-plus history in the O and M.
Lavington and Wodonga will start the season in a standalone game on Saturday, April 1, with the Pies kick-starting their campaign away to great rivals Wangaratta Rovers on Good Friday.
