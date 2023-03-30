The Border Mail
Former Raider Max Beattie will line up for Woodville-West Torrens in Adelaide tonight

March 31 2023 - 7:00am
Straight in: Max Beattie will line-up against reigning SANFL premiers Norwood at Coopers Stadium tonight.
FORMER Wodonga Raider young gun Max Beattie will make his debut in the SANFL tonight, after being selected for the club's round one clash against reigning premier Norwood.

