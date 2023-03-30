FORMER Wodonga Raider young gun Max Beattie will make his debut in the SANFL tonight, after being selected for the club's round one clash against reigning premier Norwood.
Beattie, 19, crossed to Woodville-West Torrens in January and was rewarded for a hard summer on the track with selection on Wednesday.
A bumper crowd of up to 6000 is expected at Norwood's Coopers Stadium in Adelaide where the Redlegs will unfurl their premiership flag under light.
"It's super exciting. I was confident but was a bit unsure," Beattie said yesterday.
"My parents and my sister are coming over but it was a bit late notice for my mates.
"It's a great opportunity to hopefully take my footy to the next level, and hopefully I can hold my spot."
Beattie played the last two seasons in the Raiders' senior side and slotted two goals in an Ovens and Murray's interleague game last May, is set for a high-half forward role, working back to crumb to the Eagles' tall forwards.
The selection is reward for a brutal preseason under SANFL premiership coach and former Magarey medallist Jake Sheedy.
"Pre-season was tough," Beattie said. "Obviously it's a fair bit different to the O&M. I think we had 108 training sessions.
"It was a long and gruelling summer, physically and mentally, but everyone's starting to reap the rewards and we can't wait for Friday night."
The Eagles will start underdogs but will be heartened by a recent big pre-season win against Norwood.
Beattie said the transition to Adelaide had gone well.
"All the boys have been very welcoming here," he said.
"In terms of the social side it's not too different to being at home."
