Food, fun and music will aim to fuel the growth of Wodonga's after-hours economy when the second Fridays in the Square event kicks off at 6pm on Friday, March 31.
Activities at Junction Square will focus on great food and drink offerings from nearby traders, both on site and further afield in the central business district.
Musician Liam Dalby is providing a bespoke live music experience while DJ Marcus plans to get the party started on the outdoor dance floor.
Wodonga Council's events team leader Paige Dalley said the program had been expanded to include businesses elsewhere in High Street, following great feedback from the first Fridays in the Square event in February.
"Traders told us they were run off their feet and some of the estimated 2000 patrons who attended were keen to see the event return so we're thrilled to be staging another fun 'Fridays' with the added bonus of generating that extra economic activity in the CBD," she said.
"Once again, we'll have a great line-up of vendors providing food and drinks on site but we're also working towards bringing in High Street traders, so we'll be on site early, handing out flyers for participating businesses.
"We're encouraging visitors to buy their dinner or snacks from those traders and bring them along to the free entertainment in the square, or check out the fashion range at Style Supply Co, which is opening late for the occasion."
IN OTHER NEWS:
It will be a family-friendly event with games for children to play while parents enjoy the music, food, wine and markets provided by On The Border Community Market.
The Junction Square businesses trading are:
The mobile food vendors on site are:
Participating High St businesses are:
"We hope patrons will turn out in big numbers to support local businesses both in the square and in High Street but most of all, it'll be a great night out with lots of fun for people of all ages so come along and join the festivities from 6pm," Mrs Dalley said.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.