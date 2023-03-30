The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Wodonga Council hosts second Fridays in the Square, March 31, from 6pm

By Community News
Updated March 31 2023 - 9:33am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fridays in the Square, March 31, aims to transform Wodonga's Junction Square into a food and entertainment precinct. Two businesses taking part are Topolino Gelateria and Piccolo Pod, represented here by Charlotte Fraser and Shane Way. Picture by Mark Jesser
Fridays in the Square, March 31, aims to transform Wodonga's Junction Square into a food and entertainment precinct. Two businesses taking part are Topolino Gelateria and Piccolo Pod, represented here by Charlotte Fraser and Shane Way. Picture by Mark Jesser

Food, fun and music will aim to fuel the growth of Wodonga's after-hours economy when the second Fridays in the Square event kicks off at 6pm on Friday, March 31.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.