Golden Horseshoes Festival celebrates culture, community, and fun

The 2023 Golden Horseshoes Festival promises to be bigger and better than ever before. Held on Easter weekend, from April 7 to 10 in Beechworth, it's a celebration of culture, community, and fun.



The Grand Parade kicks things off featuring floats and Lion Dancers. Visitors can explore the markets and food court and enjoy the range of live performances on stage and roving in the crowds. Families can participate in the Easter-egg hunt on Sunday, and thrill-seekers can enjoy rides and attractions by Gardner Amusements in the Police Paddocks.

Thanks to major supporters, Billson's, Indigo Shire Council, Ritchies IGA, Asylum Ghost Tours and Community Bank Beechworth & District - Bendigo Bank.



"We're thrilled to be bringing the Golden Horseshoes Festival back. It will be a fantastic celebration of everything that makes our community special, and we can't wait to see everyone there," committee president Jim Didolis said.

