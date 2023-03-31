ALBURY-WODONGA Bandits hit the road for the first time this season, with the women to face former WNBA and WNBL talent against Inner West in Sydney.
While Inner West is yet to record a win this season, and the Bandits women are 3-0, the Sydney side welcomed back former Washington Mystics and Phoenix Mercury player Leilana Mitchell last week as well as experienced WNBL player Mikaela Dombkins.
"Those two are going to be tough, we just need to be able to play hard, do our best defensively to keep them quiet," Bandits coach Matt Paps said.
"Leilana is obviously a very smart player, she can shoot the ball from anywhere and she will get back and control the game very well.
"She's going to be a handful."
The Bandits will welcome back young centre Jade Crook from representative duties, the emerging junior knocking down eight points alongside five rebounds in her Bandits debut last month.
Paps said the side was looking forward to getting on the road.
"We handled it well last year, it will be interesting being the first one of the year and how if affects it us," he said.
"It does take a bit of a toll, there is mental fatigue.
"But everyone's pulled up well from last week. We've got our nutrition right and I don't think it'll be an issue, it's just part of it."
The men's game sees both sides on 2-1, with Inner West's only loss this season coming against the ladder leading Centre of Excellence side, which is based at the Australian Institute of Sport.
