Teen repeatedly hit her ex-boyfriend as he sat quietly in car at petrol station

An East Albury teenager struck her ex-boyfriend several times to the face as he sat in a car at a petrol station, a court has heard.
Erin Gifford launched the unprovoked attack as the man's new partner, someone she knew from TAFE, paid for their fuel.
The man put his foot outside the door, so Gifford attempted to slam it shut.
Minutes later, bystanders at the APCO service station in Mate Street, North Albury, were forced to intervene to stop the violence.
But 18-year-old Gifford had not finished, Albury Local Court heard this week.
As the woman walked past, Gifford fired off the warning: "You're next, b----."
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin said Gifford had committed "very serious offences".
Ms McLaughlin took particular note of the attack on the man, given he was simply sitting in his partner's car at the time.
Gifford pleaded guilty to intimidation and a domestic violence-related charge of common assault.
Defence lawyer Eva Medcraft said Gifford "usually" was someone of good character.
"But she does suffer from anger management issues," she said.
To that end, Ms Medcraft said Gifford had sought counselling.
She said Gifford was in emotional turmoil around the time of the offending as her mother had just been diagnosed with cancer.
"She lost control ... unfortunately she made an error in judgement."
Gifford and the man previously were in a relationship for about two months.
After that ended, he began a now five-month relationship with the other woman.
Police said this woman pulled into the service station on March 10 about 2.45pm and began filling up her car with petrol while her boyfriend remained inside.
As she did so, she saw a vehicle pull in beside her car and recognised Gifford as the driver.
She heard both Gifford and another woman in the other car calling her names, but she ignored them.
It was while walking back outside after paying for her fuel that the woman saw Gifford walking towards her car, then assaulting her boyfriend.
When she slammed the door on him, the man swung the door back open and pushed Gifford away.
It was at this point that Gifford's friend rushed over and grabbed the man, "hitting him several times to the face".
Ms McLaughlin told Gifford that she had good prospects for rehabilitation, provided she addressed her anger issues.
She placed Gifford on a 12-month conditional release order, without conviction.
Gifford will be under supervision, with a focus on anger management.
