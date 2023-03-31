Raff Molinaro has hailed Wangaratta's combination of youth and experience as the key behind their storming start to the season.
Having stepped up to replace Daniel Vasilevski in charge of the Division 1 side, Molinaro was faced with a major rebuild after the departure of several key players.
But three rounds into the new season, Wangaratta are two points clear at the top of the table having won all three games and scored 12 goals along the way.
Having stunned last season's runners-up, Cobram, in round one, the Devils went one better last weekend when they dug deep to beat treble winners Albury United 4-2 at South Wangaratta Reserve.
"Every week, the players are surprising themselves," Molinaro said.
"The way the team has been playing together and the way we're looking as a group, it's been such a great combination.
"Everyone's starting to recognise their role in the team and we're playing with heart.
"That was great to see, especially against United, coming from behind twice.
"Every player has a responsibility to bring the team up and they're all working for 90 minutes."
Stoycho Ivanov's goal against United was his third of the season and no less than the Bulgarian centre-half's performances deserved.
"Given the big names that left, we were fortunate to keep Stoycho and he's really shone through for us this season," Molinaro said.
"He's even developed into a leader for the young boys and it's great seeing that from him.
"Vitaly Leschen has been playing a couple of different roles this season and Dan Kelly up front, watching him talking to the young players, too, it's that great combination again of experience versus young players wanting to develop.
"Cooper Patterson started off (playing seniors) last year but then I had him in the reserves.
"This year, he's become a different player.
"He's got quicker, stronger and showing that motivation.
"Tom Christison is a similar player to Cooper and Oscar O'Keeffe, who scored on the weekend, is a player I had in the reserves last year and one I was looking to bring up through."
Wangaratta face their first away game of the season on Sunday, up against a much-improved Melrose side who dominated Albury City in a 2-0 win last weekend.
"That motivation of trying to figure out what kind of a side we are this season, I don't want to lose that," Molinaro said.
"Melrose are looking very strong this season so hopefully the players can keep the energy and intensity they've been showing so far."
