The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Wangaratta coach Raff Molinaro thrilled to start the season with three straight wins

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
March 31 2023 - 12:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vitaly Leschen, Stoycho Ivanov and Dan Kelly among those stepping up to set the benchmark for a new-look Wangaratta side this season.
Vitaly Leschen, Stoycho Ivanov and Dan Kelly among those stepping up to set the benchmark for a new-look Wangaratta side this season.

Raff Molinaro has hailed Wangaratta's combination of youth and experience as the key behind their storming start to the season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.