Welfare workers have despaired at a growth in homelessness across the Border region, with a range of housing options in rapid decline.
The situation reflects recently released Australian Bureau of Statistics data from Census night in 2021 that shows more and more people unable to find a safe roof over their head.
This shows that for Victoria alone, more than 30,000 people were experiencing homelessness compared with the 2016 Census figure of 24,817. In NSW, just over 35,000 people were homeless.
The data for the North East showed 1222 experienced homelessness on the 2021 Census night in the Ovens Murray and Goulburn regions, which was an increase of 13.2 per cent from 2016.
St Vincent de Paul Society tailored support coordinator Shantelle Lidden said these statistics reflected the situation in Albury.
"Homelessness is definitely getting worse," she said. "Our referrals have increased and there is a lack of housing options."
BeyondHousing chief executive Celia Adams said the data showed there had been an increase in homelessness in Wodonga of 28 per cent to 215 people and in Wangaratta of 67 per cent to 125.
"With Census data showing a rise in homelessness across the state and in our region, this highlights the critical need for the government to continue building more social and affordable housing and to continue to adequately fund homelessness services to meet demand," she said.
Ms Adams said BeyondHousing helped more people stay in supported and crisis accommodation such as motels and caravan parks "and kept them safer for longer".
"Measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19 throughout 2021 contributed to some of the changes in the homelessness data," she said.
Ms Lidden said the demographics for homelessness had completely changed.
As the Border headed into the cooler months, Ms Lidden said the requests for assistance would begin to increase.
"For those experiencing homelessness, winter brings several challenges particularly for those with medical conditions," she said.
Ms Lidden said property investors and landlords "should carefully consider" if raising the rent was more beneficial than preventing someone becoming homeless.
She said the community could help by donating sleeping bags, swags, warm blankets and tents to Border agencies, as well as giving consideration to volunteering with, for example, Vinnies or Carevan.
"And finally, most importantly, lobby our local MPs for increased investment in social and affordable housing."
