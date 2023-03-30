Wodonga will unveil an exciting running defender in the season-opener against Lavington on Saturday, April 1 in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Matt Soroczynski is a two-time premiership player at Narre Warren in the Outer East Football League and, most importantly given he's playing a higher standard, joins the O and M on the back of his best season after hamstring issues delayed his progress.
"The main difference between the two (leagues) is the professionalism, it feels like a semi-professional VFL-type environment, even to things like the structures, the game plan," he revealed.
"The Outer East is played on small, shoebox grounds, the bigger grounds up here will definitely suit my game."
The 26-year-old can play a variety of positions, but will look to use his pace in defence.
"I've settled in down back, high half-back role, running defender, try and break the lines, I've played the three 'praccie' games there with a bit of a stint on the wing as well," he explained.
Soroczynski is also a student of the game, lapping up the tactics in his various roles, including a stint as an academy coach with Melbourne's AFLW.
"It sounds cliched, but the main lesson I learnt was the more times you touch the footy at training, the cleaner you're going to be on the weekend."
Soroczynski will be one of a number of debutants, including former South Adelaide big man Bailey Griffiths.
