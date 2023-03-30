The Border Mail
Wodonga's Matt Soroczynski will debut in the Ovens and Murray league

Andrew Moir
Updated March 31 2023 - 11:49am, first published 10:59am
Matt Soroczynski will debut for Wodonga after playing for Narre Warren in the Outer East Football League. The Bulldogs are away to Lavington. Picture by Ash Smith
Wodonga will unveil an exciting running defender in the season-opener against Lavington on Saturday, April 1 in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

