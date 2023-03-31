The Border Mail
Albury Swim Centre will remain open to benefit health and wellbeing

By Sophie Else
Updated March 31 2023 - 9:11pm, first published 7:00pm
Nic Sanderson and his kids Luca, and Isobel, enjoying the pool at Wodonga's WAVES. Picture by Ash Smith
Albury Swim Centre will remain open into winter, with operators confident of enough visitor numbers through the gates.

