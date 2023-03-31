Albury Swim Centre will remain open into winter, with operators confident of enough visitor numbers through the gates.
The pool typically operates for seven months of the year, opening in late September and continuing to welcome swimmers until late April.
But Albury Council has decided, following the preparation of an internal report, to keep the centre open now until late June.
Despite its own continuing strong visitor numbers, WAVES in Wodonga will not follow the same path.
That pool remains on schedule to close towards the end of the month.
Albury mayor Kylie King said the extension of the Albury pool's season focused on promoting the significant positive health benefits of physical activity.
"We understand the importance swimming and other recreation activities hold for many in our community, with exercise providing many positive benefits for our health and wellbeing," she said.
"We are pleased to be able to extend the swim season at the Albury pool while usage remains high, and hope we'll see lots of people taking advantage."
A spokesperson said the council resolved in March last year to have a report prepared on the feasibility of operating the Albury swim centre year round.
That involved the preparation of forecasts related to expected usage levels and operating costs, along with "strategic analysis".
The council also carried out community consultation on the proposal. The spokesperson said a subsequent report was presented to the council in June, 2022, resulting in the decision to extend the swim season at the Albury pool until late June this year.
"The extension was subject to an average of at least 500 visits per week during the extension period, and an allocation of a maximum of $200,000 to cover operating costs in council's 2022/23 budget."
The council will monitor usage over the extension period. It will also advise the community ahead of time if the pool will instead close earlier than June. Operating hours though would be reduced in what was still a low season for patronage.
Duty manager Wayne Dear said WAVES continued to be popular, even with the change to cooler weather.
"People are still swimming," he said. "The water is warmer than the outside and people are still turning up."
Mr Dear said the only change from the cooler weather was the chill factor people got from the wind when they got out of the pool after a swim.
"We are very busy in the mornings, though it does slow down in the afternoons," he said.
