A dedicated cancer support advocate is stepping back after six years heading one of the Border's biggest fundraisers for the disease.
Peter Whitmarsh has stood down as chairman of Border Relay for Life, but will remain on the committee for the 2023 edition.
Mr Whitmarsh and his family have had more than two decades of involvement with Relay for Life, which dated back to the inaugural event at Murrembeena in Melbourne in 1999.
"We've lost a lot of friends and family through cancer, but it's the camaraderie with the community that makes the event what it is," he said.
"We raise a lot of money to go into research and they're doing wonderful things, but it keeps hanging around and taking our people, which is really sad.
"We strive each year to raise funds and do our bit. We've got three transport to treatment cars on the road every day of the week and the drivers do some big hours, and they're all volunteers.
"I really get a kick out getting to meet the different teams and helping them out with their fundraising throughout the year."
Mr Whitmarsh said the event moving to a virtual format in 2020 and the cancellation of the relay in 2021 was the toughest part of of his tenure.
"All the messages I've received I find very humbling, because I prefer to work under the radar," he said.
"I'm only one cog in the wheel. There's a whole committee who work together and bring the relay event and the fundraising together each year."
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
