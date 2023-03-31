The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Man flown to hospital after being thrown from tractor during rollover south of Berrigan

Andrew Pearson
By Andrew Pearson
Updated March 31 2023 - 7:22pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Victorian ambulance rescue helicopter at the scene of the tractor incident south of Berrigan on Friday. Picture by Ambulance NSW
The Victorian ambulance rescue helicopter at the scene of the tractor incident south of Berrigan on Friday. Picture by Ambulance NSW

UPDATE: A man has been flown to hospital after he was thrown from his tractor during a rollover on a southern Riverina property on Friday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Pearson

Andrew Pearson

Editor

Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.