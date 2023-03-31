The Border Mail
Multi-agency rescue operation to free man trapped under tractor near Berrigan

Andrew Pearson
By Andrew Pearson
Updated March 31 2023 - 11:44am, first published 11:30am
A multi-agency, interstate rescue operation is under way following an incident involving a tractor on a property in the southern Riverina.

