Multi-agency rescue operation to free man trapped under tractor

A multi-agency, interstate rescue operation is under way following an incident involving a tractor on a property in the southern Riverina.
Emergency services were called to a location on Nolans Road, near Berrigan Road, south of Berrigan about 9.25am on Friday following reports of a man trapped under a tractor.
Initial information from NSW Ambulance said a man, believed to be aged in his 20s, was being assessed on the scene by paramedics.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said the man was being treated for head and leg injuries.
Emergency crews - including NSW State Emergency Service volunteers, police and also paramedics from Ambulance Victoria - are on the scene and working to free the man.
An Ambulance Victoria rescue helicopter has also been tasked to the scene.
The retrieval operation is expected to take some time and no further information is currently available.
More to come.
Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.
