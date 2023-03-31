A streamlined Tom Hargreave claims he's the fittest he's been since his early 20s as the Lavington midfielder eyes a bumper Ovens and Murray Football League season, starting at home against Wodonga on Saturday, April 1.
An ultra-consistent performer, Hargreave didn't shy away from an off-season which has seen him strip almost 12 kilograms.
"I was pushing close to the 100kg mark, I'm just below 90 now," he revealed.
"I don't think I've been that light since probably the two grand finals against Albury (2015-16).
"I could have went two ways, going down the path I was going or do something about it."
It's not often a player loses as much weight over one off-season, but Hargreave deserves special mention as he started his own electrical business four years ago and, like all new owners, has heavy commitments.
"I started in 2019, just before COVID, and I thought, 'oh no, what have I done, sort of thing'," he explained.
"I'd get home from work and get into the bookwork, that took up a lot of my time whereas when I was on wages, I'd go to the gym or do extras.
"I've improved my eating too, as a tradie it's very easy to grab a couple of potoato cakes for smoko, I've started doing the right things again and looking after myself.
"I became a bit complacent, a bit too comfortable."
At 28, Hargreave still wants to play top football at the highest level he can but, at the same time, he has nothing to prove to anyone in the O and M as there have been few more reliable on-ballers since debuting in 2011.
"I've always been a pretty consistent player without setting the world on fire, always that 25-30 touches and doing my bit for the team," he suggested.
"I wouldn't say I had a bad year (2022) at all, I think I was in the top five in the best and fairest, but I'm looking forward to seeing how I go being lighter.
"It's definitely a lot easier playing around 10 kilos lighter, I feel like I did years ago, so instead of blowing up earlier, you cover the ground better, it's been good."
Lavington missed finals last year under first-year coach Adam Schneider, but you would never tell as 'the joint is jumping'.
"Absolutely, the vibe and culture is back where it should be," he admitted.
"On Monday nights, we have a non-compulsory session and last week we had more than 30, I've been here at 'Lavi' (playing seniors) for 12 years, and we've never had those sorts of numbers."
And the Panthers will look to impress a batch of former players.
The club is hosting reunions of the 1983 senior, 1993 thirds and 2013 A grade netball premierships.
