Streamlined Tom Hargreave to tackle Wodonga in opening O and M match

By Andrew Moir
Updated March 31 2023 - 1:05pm, first published 11:51am
Lavington's Tom Hargreave (centre) was noticeably lighter in the pre-season games and impressed. Picture by James Wiltshire
Lavington's Tom Hargreave (centre) was noticeably lighter in the pre-season games and impressed. Picture by James Wiltshire

A streamlined Tom Hargreave claims he's the fittest he's been since his early 20s as the Lavington midfielder eyes a bumper Ovens and Murray Football League season, starting at home against Wodonga on Saturday, April 1.

